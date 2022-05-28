Ray Liotta Remembered By Fiancée Jacy Nittolo In Instagram Tribute – The Hamden Journal

The outpouring of grief over the sudden death of actor Ray Liotta was joined today by his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo. She broke her silence on an Instagram post, calling the late actor the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known.”

Liotta died in the Dominican Republic shooting the movie Dangerous Waters. He was 67 years old and died in his sleep.The actor is perhaps best known for his role as Henry Hill in the 1990 Martin Scorsese movie Goodfellas.

Nittolo wrote on Instagram:

My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical.

Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever.

We laughed daily and we were inseparable.

The chemistry was wild in the best way.

He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other.

The kind of real love that one dreams of.

He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known…and even that is an understatement.