Ray Liotta dies at 67

Actor Ray Liotta has died at 67.

Liotta, who was known for his role as mobster-turned-FBI informant Henry Hill in the 1990 film Goodfellas, died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming thriller Dangerous Waters, his publicist confirmed to Variety. He is reportedly survived by an adult daughter, Karsen, and fiancée Jacy Nittolo.

A rep for Liotta did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.

Liotta also had parts in movies as diverse on subject as Field of Dreams, in which he played “Shoeless” Joe Jackson, two Muppet movies and Marriage Story, alongside Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. On TV, he voiced characters on The Simpsons and played characters on shows such as ER, for which he won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in 2005, and portrayed himself on Just Shoot Me! and Modern Family. Overall, he had more than 100 credits to his name. On IMDb, he has six projects in the works.

His many former co-stars quickly paid tribute to the prolific actor.

Lorraine Brocco, who played his wife in Goodfellas, said she was “utterly shattered” by the news.

“I can be just about anywhere in the world and people will come up and tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas,” she wrote. “And then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. And my response has always been the same…Ray Liotta.”

Jamie Lee Curtis, who worked with him on the film Dominick and Eugene in the late ’80s, called him both a “gentle human” and a “beautiful artist.”