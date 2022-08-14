Ray J Responds To Being Compared To Kim Kardashian’s New Headphones In Viral Meme

Ray J isn’t fond of a viral meme comparing him to one of Kim Kardashian’s latest business endeavors.

On Friday, the Raycon Global founder aired his frustrations on social media over a viral meme that compared Kardashian’s new Beats by Dre earbuds to her exes: Ray J, estranged husband Kanye West and her recent ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

“Man Y’all wrong for this one,” Ray J wrote on his Instagram Story post alongside the meme.

On Tuesday, the shapewear designer announced her Beats x Kim collection, which is available in a trio of tonal hues.

Ray J and Kardashian have a lengthy history with the pair dating in the 2000s, culminating in the infamous 2007 sex video leak, which helped launch Kardashian to fame.

The two business moguls have reportedly made nearly $50 million in the past 15 years following the release of the footage, which later became the highest-selling sex tape of all time.

Kardashian and Ray J called it quits in 2007, and the “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star filed for a divorce from her husband West last year in February.

The SKIMS founder reportedly ended her nine-month-long relationship with Saturday Night Live alum Davidson earlier this month due to scheduling conflicts and complications of long-distance dating.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

