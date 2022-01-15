‘Ray Donovan’ Showtime Movie Reaches A Surprise Ending For The Series / – The Hamden Journal

The end has arrived for Showtime’s Ray Donovan series. The popular drama, which ran for seven seasons, wrapped things up with a two-hour movie that answered a few questions on what made Ray the man he is today.

A film version was necessary thanks to the surprise cancellation after the Season 7 finale, which left fans, star Liev Schreiber, and showrunner David Hollander hanging. After a huge outcry, the decision was made to tie the outstanding threads together and reveal whether the Donovans stand together or go down swinging. After all, Ray doesn’t leave loose ends.

For the uninitiated, Ray Donovan is a professional “fixer” who handles the messy details of illegal activities to protect celebrity clients. The drama also brought out the interactons between Ray’s children, brothers, wife and the menacing patriarch of the family, Mickey, played by Jon Voight, who gets an unexpected release from prison.

*** SPOILER ALERT – DON’T READ PAST THIS LINE IF YOU HAVEN’T SEEN THE FILM