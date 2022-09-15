Ray Dalio Says Stocks Could Fall 20%. Here’s What the Charts Say.

Ray Dalio Says Stocks Could Fall 20%. Here’s What the Charts Say.

by

Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio this morning made some stark comments regarding the state of the stock market.

Dalio is the founder and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s biggest hedge-fund manager.

Among his comments, Dalio said inflation would stay above what people and the Federal Reserve want, saying “my guesstimate is that it will be around 4.5% to 5% long term, barring shocks.”

If that pans out and rates go higher — as they are forecast to do — Dalio says equity prices could fall another 20%.