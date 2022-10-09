Ray Buffer faces accusations of California comic book theft

Little-known actor Ray Buffer is facing accusations that he swiped comic books worth hundreds of dollars from a San Diego store that blasted out surveillance footage of the alleged theft.

Southern California Comics pointed the finger at Buffer, who appeared in the hit television shows “ER” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” for allegedly taking more than $600 worth of comics from the store. A Facebook post shows footage of a man inside the business who appears to take comics by concealing them under his shirt.

Southern California Comics owner Jamie Newbold told The Post Sunday after he put up a photo of an unidentified man on social media to warn other comic book stores about the possible thief, other businesses claimed he was Buffer.

A Los Angeles comic business even sent Newbold footage of another apparent theft that occurred in their establishment showing the same person, he said.

Newbold said the possible crime against his store occurred last Tuesday and he filed a police report with San Diego authorities on Thursday. He provided The Post with a police report number and hopes the investigation into the incident ramps up this week.

He said at least six to seven comics were missing.

“This is Ray Buffer. Our camera captured him stealing comics by concealing them in his shirt,” Southern California Comics posted on Facebook. “We discovered the crime and watched the surveillance video until we saw this. We are sending all the info over to the police.”

Another incident involving the same man in Metropolis Comics in Los Angeles last month shows the co-owner, Alania Rice, confronting the man who appears to have comics tucked under his shirt, according to footage posted by Southern California Comics.

The owner orders him to leave, and as she turns her back, the man appears to pull comics from under his shirt and places them back on a table before walking toward the exit, footage shows.

Rice confirmed the incident to The Post Sunday. She also believes Buffer is the person in the footage based off comparing his appearance and sound of his voice off their brief interaction to videos of him online.

TMZ, who first reported the allegations, said the San Diego Police Department confirmed a police report was filed about the theft at Southern California Comics.

No charges against Buffer have been reported.

“We offered him the choice of either returning our property (we know what he took because an earlier part of the video has him holding the books) or we turn it over to the law. He emailed us and claimed we are harassing him,” Southern California Comics said in the Facebook post.

Multiple outlets reportedly reached out to Buffer for comment, but got no reply.

Buffer had very minor roles in single episodes of several television shows, including “CSI: Miami,” “Gilmore Girls,” and “Cold Case,” according to his IMDb page.

Entertainment Weekly reported he recently played an uncredited Russian thug in the movie “Bullet Train” starring Brad Pitt.