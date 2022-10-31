Ravens WR Rashod Bateman to miss ‘a few weeks’ with foot injury

The Baltimore Ravens will be without second-year receiver Rashod Bateman for some time with a foot injury, head coach John Harbaugh announced Monday.

Though Harbaugh didn’t provide an exact timetable for a return, he did confirm Bateman’s foot injury was worse than expected in the Ravens’ 27-22 win over the Tampa Bay Buccanneers this past Thursday. Bateman left the game early without a reception and was ruled out after halftime.

“After the game, they thought it was a tweak but there was a little more there,” Harbaugh said. “It looks like it’s going to be a few weeks for him.”

It’s another blow to Bateman’s promising sophomore season. The wideout opened the year with 11 receptions for 243 yards and two scores through the first four games but left Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills with an initial foot injury. He went on to miss the next two games before returning in Week 7.

Although it’s unclear if this injury is the same as his original, Bateman’s absence will sorely be missed on an already injury-depleted Ravens squad.

Tight end Mark Andrews is dealing with shoulder and ankle injuries and running back Gus Edwards is day-to-day with a hamstring injury. Harbaugh added that he doesn’t believe Andrews’ injury is serious. Running back J.K. Dobbins is still out after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery 10 days ago.

The Ravens will continue to make do with their current collection of skill players unless they trade for one before Tuesday’s deadline.