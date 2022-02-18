Ravens reportedly hire new assistant OL coach

The Baltimore Ravens have gone through plenty of coaching changes over the course of their 2022 offseason so far. The major switch was the parting of ways with now-former defensive coordinator Don Martindale with his replacement being Mike Macdonald, although there have been other minor moves as well.

After former assistant offensive line coach Richard Angulo left to be the tight end’s coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore has reportedly found his replacement. According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Ravens are bringing in former Houston Texans offensive line coach Mike Devlin.

Devlin played on the offensive line during his days in the NFL, and started his coaching career in 2000. Aside from Houston, he’s had coaching stops with teams including the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets. His plethora of experience should be very valuable to Baltimore’s group of offensive linemen.