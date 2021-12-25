The Baltimore Ravens are going to be taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in one of the biggest matchup in the season. With a win, Baltimore would move back into first place in the AFC North. However, with a loss, the Ravens would lose the head-to-head matchup with the Bengals.

On Friday, Baltimore released their final injury report of the week, with multiple players not practicing for the third consecutive day, once again headlined by star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who’s prospects of playing get worse with every missed practice.

Joining Jackson as players who didn’t participate at all during the week were wide receiver Devin Duvernay and offensive linemen Ben Powers as well as Tyre Phillips. Powers was ruled out, Duvernay and Phillips are doubtful, and Jackson is questionable.

In good news for the team, tight end Nick Boyle and cornerback Tavon Young weren’t listed on the final injury report.