Ravens QB Tyler Huntley selected as Pro Bowl replacement despite starting 4 games

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is heading to the Pro Bowl despite starting just four games in 2022.

Huntley was named as a Pro Bowl replacement for Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen on Tuesday. Allen is scheduled to play in the pro-am during the PGA Tour event at Pebble Beach this weekend.

Huntley’s inclusion into the Pro Bowl sure is odd given his limited playing time and lack of eye-popping stats. But it’s also not a surprise given the way that alternate voting for the Pro Bowl went in December. Huntley was voted the No. 4 alternate for the game despite just making two starts at the time of the voting.

The third-year QB’s inclusion in the Pro Bowl festivities comes after he filled in for an injured Lamar Jackson for the second straight season. Huntley completed two-thirds of his passes for 658 yards and two TDs and three interceptions in 2022. In 2021, Huntley was 122-of-188 passing for 1,081 yards and three TDs and four interceptions. He’s also rushed for over 400 yards and three TDs over 13 games in the past two seasons.

Why Huntley was named to the Pro Bowl

Voting for Pro Bowl alternates takes place after the teams for the Pro Bowl are announced. That voting is done by players, who can be sometimes known to vote for their teammates and friends instead of the players who may actually be the most deserving.

The three original AFC QBs named to the Pro Bowl weekend were Allen, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, and the Bengals’ Joe Burrow. The alternates were voted Justin Herbert, Trevor Lawrence, Jackson and Huntley in that order.

Herbert recently had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left non-throwing shoulder. He is unable to play in the game. Lawrence was named as the replacement for Mahomes since the Chiefs are in the Super Bowl. And with Jackson still recovering from the knee injury that sidelined him for the conclusion of the 2022 season, Huntley was the next man up to play in the game with Allen on the golf course.