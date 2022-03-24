Ravens QB Lamar Jackson takes clear stance on hypothetical trade of WR Marquise Brown

The NFL’s 2022 free agency period is arguably one of the most exciting in the league’s history. Multiple stars have been traded, big names have signed elsewhere, and certain teams are changing the landscape of the NFL. One of the big-time players that was moved is now-former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Wednesday that Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a number of draft picks. Following the news, Bill Barnwell of ESPN took to Twitter and proposed the thought of Kansas City potentially calling the Baltimore Ravens to inquire about a trade for wide receiver Marquise Brown.

The tweet found its way to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The four-year veteran voiced his opinion back to Barnwell, taking a clear stance that he would be against any such move.

Jackson’s reaction should not come as a surprise. The two share a connection on the field and have been friends off of it for a long time. Even former Baltimore safety Ed Reed chimed in, also showing he was opposed to a Brown trade.

Through Brown’s three NFL seasons, the former University of Oklahoma star has caught 195 passes for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also had his first 1,000 yards receiving season in 2021, and has shown improvement in every year he’s played at the NFL level.