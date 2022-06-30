Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reacts to list of top-five NFL tight ends by Raiders TE Darren Waller

The Baltimore Ravens had an incredible 2018 draft, securing multiple star talents throughout all seven rounds. Two of those players were quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews, who were taken in the first round and third round respectively.

On the “All Things Covered” podcast, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller named his top-five tight ends, and ranked Andrews rather low on his list compared to most others at No. 5. He then ranked Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts at No. 4, George Kittle of the San Fransisco 49ers at No. 3, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 2, and himself at No. 1.

Jackson caught wind of Waller’s list, and responded to it on Twitter by seemingly being shocked that Andrews was listed at No. 5.

Waller was teammates with both Jackson and Andrews for a brief time in Baltimore, but has since revived his career in Las Vegas. Each of the tight ends on Waller’s list are extremely talented, but Andrews deserves to be higher up on the list, especially over a player like Pitts, who has only played for one year in the league.