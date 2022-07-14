Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, former S Bernard Pollard go back-and-forth on Twitter in heated exchange

The Baltimore Ravens have seen quarterback Lamar Jackson turn into one of the best players in the NFL over the course of his four years as a professional. He is a prolific passer as well as runner, and his ability to impact games is arguably second-to-none.

Despite his accolades and accomplishments, Jackson still has plenty of people who don’t believe he has what it takes to have a long NFL career or win a Super Bowl. One of those people is former Baltimore safety Bernard Pollard, who was talking trash about Jackson on Wednesday night. Jackson saw Pollards comments and responded to the former Raven, sparking a conversation that turned into a headed debate.

Warning: NSFW

Jackson deals with plenty of hate on a daily basis, but he will respond when he feels like it’s necessary. The quarterback is entering the fifth year of what has already been a widely successful NFL career, and still at just 25 years old he has a lot more good football ahead of him.