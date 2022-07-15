Ravens QB Lamar Jackson apologizes to former Baltimore S Bernard Pollard on Twitter

The Baltimore Ravens have a franchise quarterback in Lamar Jackson who has carried them to plenty of wins while also improving in each and every year in aspects around his game. He’s put together quite the impressive NFL resumé through his first four seasons, which includes winning the second-ever unanimous MVP in league history.

On Wednesday night, Jackson caught wind of a negative tweet about him made by former Baltimore safety Bernard Pollard. The two got into a heated debate on Twitter, and following the exchange Jackson ended up apologizing to Pollard on Thursday evening.

Pollard saw Jackson’s apology and acknowledged it, letting the quarterback know it was “all good”.