Ravens make Roquan Smith NFL’s highest-paid ILB with $100M deal

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms with Roquon Smith on a five-year, $100 million deal, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

Per the report, the contract is fully guaranteed for $45 million and would make Smith the highest-paid inside linebacker in football. For the Ravens, the contract leaves open the franchise tag as they approach the offseason in negotiations with quarterback Lamar Jackson, whose contract expires at the conclusion of the season.

The Ravens traded for Smith in October, sending the Chicago Bears second- and fifth-round picks in return. He started 17 games this season with both teams, tallying 169 tackles, 4.5 sacks and three interceptions, all career highs. He also tallied six passes defended and four quarterback hits while earning his first Pro Bowl bid at 25 years old. He was named second-team All-Pro twice in Chicago.