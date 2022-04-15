Ravens free agent WR Sammy Watkins finds new NFL home

The Baltimore Ravens have gone under a bit of a roster reconstruction over the first month of the 2022 offseason. They’ve brought in multiple free agents from outside of the organization, but have also seen many of their own free agents depart for different opportunities.

On Thursday, it was reported by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network that the Green Bay Packers were hosting Baltimore free agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins for a visit. Later in the day, it was confirmed that Watkins was signing with Green Bay, which the team later confirmed.

Watkins spent just one season with the Ravens, playing in 13 games and finishing 2021 with 27 receptions for 394 yards and one touchdown. He was part of a few big moments, but also got injured and never got his momentum back, losing a majority of his role to younger players on the roster such as Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche II.