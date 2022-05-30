Ravens CB Marcus Peters endorses return of NFL Hall of Fame WR

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for their second week of voluntary organized team activities, where players have the opportunity to get back on the field and work with teammates and coaches. It’s also a chance for them just to be back in the building, which marks another step closer to football season.

Cornerback Marcus Peters has been rehabbing a torn ACL that he suffered in the days leading up to the 2021 season. During an interview on fuboSports, Peters mentioned that he’ll be back in the Ravens’ building on Tuesday, and also campaigned for an NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver to get back into the league.

Peters is an owner of the FCF Beasts alongside his cousin Marshawn Lynch, and Owens is a member of one of the teams in the league. However, Peters offered a strong endorsement for the Hall of Fame wideout, saying that “all 32” should take a look at Owens.