Ravens backup QB Tyler Huntley ruled out with concussion after taking big hit

Tyler Huntley left with an injury in the third quarter. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens are down to their third quarterback after Tyler Huntley left Sunday’s game at the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third quarter. He was later ruled out with a concussion by the team.

Huntley took a hard, twisting hit on third-and-3 from Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. He had completed 8-of-12 passes for 88 yards and rushed nine times for 31 yards before he exited.

With Huntley out, 2022 undrafted free agent Anthony Brown stepped in. The Ravens had already lost starting quarterback Lamar Jackson with a PCL injury and signed veteran backup Brett Hundley earlier this week.