Raven Banner Boards Filipino Action Thriller ‘Trigger’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Raven Banner Entertainment has boarded action thriller Trigger (Topakk), directed by the Philippines’ Richard Somes, to executive produce and handle international sales.

Currently in production, the film stars Arjo Atayde (Cattleya Killer), Julia Montes (Brothers), Sid Lucero (The End Of History) and Kokoy De Santos (Game Boy).

Wilfredo C. Manalang of Philippines production house Fusee is producing the film with Somes’ Strawdogs Studio Production, Ria Atayde and Sylvia Sanchez for Nathan Studios and Michaelangelo Masangkay and Fernando Henna for Toronto-based post sound house, Theo & Atlas Productions Inc.

Atayde plays a security guard previously discharged from the military due to post-traumatic stress disorder. He finds himself embroiled in a different kind of war when a young woman (Montes) seeks his protection against a corrupt police death squad.

Fusee previously co-produced Japanese drama Plan 75, which is Japan’s submission to the best international feature category of the Oscars. The company also has a diverse slate of action films and arthouse dramas in development.

Somes’ directing credits include action pic We Will Not Die Tonight (2018). He is also an award-winning production designer who has worked on films and series including Erik Matti’s On The Job.

Manalang explained that Trigger is part of a push to ramp up production of action movies in the Philippines, where the local industry focuses on romantic dramas, with a few notable exceptions such as Matti’s work.

“We’re excited to bring a new kind of action film from the Philippines. There were a lot of action movies in the early part of our film history, but the country has shied away from them for a long time,” said Manalang.

“Topakk is hopefully a spark to reignite a trend in such films coming out of Southeast Asia. With our partnership with Raven Banner, we’re hoping to do just that.”

Trigger is scheduled to be ready for delivery in the first quarter of 2023.