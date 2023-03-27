Raúl Castillo, Tony Cavalero, Melonie Diaz, More Join ‘Cold Wallet’ Thriller – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Raúl Castillo (The Inspection), Tony Cavalero (The Righteous Gemstones), Melonie Diaz (The First Purge) and Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) are set to topline Cold Wallet — a crypto-heist thriller from director Cutter Hodierne (Fishing Without Nets), which has wrapped production.

The film inspired by real stories, which was in production when news of the FTX scandal broke, follows a rag-tag team of Redditors who lose everything in a crypto ponzi scheme and plot to kidnap the ‘financial influencer’ who screwed them over. Script was written by John Hibey — the 2023 Sundance Screenwriting Lab Fellow with whom Hodierne penned his first feature, Fishing Without Nets. Serving as the foundation for it was a story by Hodierne, Derek McMurtry and Hibey.

Producers included Benjamin Wiessner of Vanishing Angle (Werewolves Within, Thunder Road) along with Hibey and Hodierne. McMurtry, Castillo, Cavalero, Diaz, Brener and crypto guru Justin Staple are the exec producers.

“I can’t stress enough how thrilled I am to be a part of Cutter’s new feature. I was a big fan of Fishing Without Nets and, though I feel our film is just as timely and relevant, I think he has managed to move in a whole new direction,” Castillo told The Hamden Journal. “He and his producers have put together an outstanding crew and an incredibly pitch-perfect cast. I am proud to share the screen with every single one of them.”

Castillo is a Gotham and Independent Spirit Award nominee coming off a year of work in decorated titles including The Inspection (A24), Hustle (Netflix) and Cha Cha Real Smooth (Apple TV+). Other upcoming feature projects for the actor include the action-thriller Breathe with Milla Jovovich, Sam Worthington and Common, FX’s limited series Class of ’09 premiering May 10th, and Prime Video’s Gael García Bernal starrer Cassandro from Roger Ross Williams, which world premiered this year at Sundance.

Best known for starring alongside Adam Devine in Danny McBride’s megachurch comedy The Righteous Gemstones, now heading into its third season on HBO, Cavalero has also been seen in ABC’s The Conners, TBS’ Miracle Workers, Hulu’s The Binge and the Netflix pic The Dirt which had him playing Ozzy Osborne, among other projects.

A two-time Independent Spirit Award nominee, Diaz most recently led The CW’s reboot of Charmed, which ran for four seasons. Notable feature credits for the actress include The First Purge, All About Nina, The Belko Experiment, The Cobbler, Fruitvale Station and Be Kind Rewind, to name a few.

Perhaps best known for his role as Nelson “Big Head” Bighetti in HBO’s Emmy-winning comedy series Silicon Valley co-created by Mike Judge, Brener more recently appeared in The Last of Us‘ Season 1 opener and has also been seen on series like Maron. Notable film credits include Bromates and The Front Runner as well as Jaume Collet-Serra’s forthcoming action-thriller Carry On for Netflix and Amblin Entertainment.

A critically acclaimed Somali pirate thriller from Vice Films, Hodierne’s first feature Fishing Without Nets won him Best Director at Sundance in 2014.

Castillo is represented by CAA, JWS Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Cavalero by Gersh, Nicole Garcia Management and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols; Diaz by Gersh, Anonymous Content and Yorn, Levine, Barnes; Brener by CAA, Artists First and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; and Hodierne by Artists First and Granderson Des Rochers.