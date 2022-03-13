Sweetwater Jaycee Dennis Cumbie drapes a western diamondback rattlesnake around Macy Newberry, a junior at Sweetwater High School on Friday. Macy won his year’s Miss Snake Charmer pageant and said that at 10 a.m. Saturday, she will be skinning snakes at Nolan County Coliseum at the 64th World’s Largest Rattlesnake Roundup.

SWEETWATER – It was not a day for the cold-blooded.

The return of winter made western diamondback rattlesnakes in the region den-up for the chilly weather, reducing their numbers at Friday’s 64th annual World’s Largest Rattlesnake Roundup.

Temperatures in the Abilene area struggled to get above 40 degrees the day spring break started.

Those who were hoping for a bite of snake meat won’t be disappointed Saturday, however. Organizers said the kitchen will be open and serving as temperatures recover and more snakes are brought into Nolan County Coliseum by hunters.

Scott Cagle holds a balloon as a western diamondback rattlesnake strikes it during an educational program Friday.

Attendance numbers were relatively normal for a Friday at the Roundup. A few Sweetwater Jaycees could be seen wearing buttons in memory of past president Riley Sawyer, who died since the last event, April 21. Sawyer often was seen at the Sunday Beard Contest, at which his long red beard was a sure contender.

In addition to the Roundup, the carnival and trade show will be open next door as well. And for those abstaining from snake meat, plenty of other food vendors are on hand offer

A western diamondback rattlesnake is coiled in the milking pit.

Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for active/retired military and $5 for children ages 5-12, with those 4 and under free. The roundup closes at 6 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Rattling snakes – and teeth – at Friday’s World’s Largest Rattlesnake Roundup