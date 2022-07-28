Rattlesnake stakes claim on popular SC beach, video shows. Social media was horrified

A beachgoer was out for a stroll when she stumbled upon a slithering surprise on the South Carolina coast, video shows.

It turns out, a venomous snake had staked claim in the sand at the popular Myrtle Beach State Park, according to footage from Facebook user Michelle L Robert.

“Just thought I would take a nice walk on the beach,” she wrote on Tuesday, July 26. “Was looking for sea glass when something in the water caught my eye.”

Robert shared photos and video of the reptilian encounter, which horrified some social media users.

“Holy moly,” one person commented on Facebook. “That is crazy, scary and amazing all at the same time.”

“Yeah, I’ll be in the pool,” another person wrote.

From its end, the snake seemed to be enjoying the sun and surf.

“Crazy thing … I think he liked it,” Robert wrote. “Waves were tossing him around and he kept going back in!”

In a follow-up post, Robert said she was informed that the creature was a canebrake rattlesnake. The species, also called a timber rattlesnake, is one of the six venomous types found in South Carolina.

Timber rattlesnakes live throughout the state and grow up to 5 feet long. While they typically don’t show aggressive behavior toward people, anyone who sees them is urged to keep a safe distance, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

The Snake Chaser wildlife service told WPDE the snake likely ended up at the beach after it washed onto shore. The animal was released into a swampy area, according to the TV station.

911 call about intruder gets laughs after South Carolina cops take snake into custody

Beachgoer picks up shell — and finds a tentacled surprise, South Carolina photos show