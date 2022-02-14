Ratcliffe expects ‘a few more indictments’ in Durham probe

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said Monday that he expects to see “quite a few more indictments” come out of special counsel John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the FBI probe of claims that former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia.

Ratcliffe made his prediction on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” after Durham filed a motion late Friday alleging that Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign paid an internet company to extract data from servers at Trump Tower and the White House to try to tie the 45th president to a Russian bank.

When pressed, Ratcliffe declined to name names of potential defendants, but recounted a discussion he had with Durham around the time Ratcliffe ordered the declassification of documents related to the probe in the fall of 2020.

“We talked about [then-CIA Director] John Brennan’s notes, talked about, you know, Hillary Clinton’s campaign advisers,” he said. “Obviously the pleadings talk about Hillary Clinton’s campaign lawyers, now you’re talking about consultants.”

John Ratcliffe said he expects to see “quite a few more indictments.” Drew Angerer/Getty Images

John Durham is the special counsel investigating the origins of the FBI probe of claims that former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia. U.S. Department of Justice via AP, File

Ratcliffe added that he believed Durham had found evidence of “a conspiracy, meaning two or more people in furtherance of a crime; and anyone that was aware that this campaign plan was going to be falsely pitched to the FBI or the CIA or law enforcement or intelligence authorities would be subject to criminal prosecution for any number of criminal crimes — mail fraud, wire fraud, lying under oath, congressional testimony, false testimony to prosecutors, all of those things.

“So it could go broadly and deeply. I think it does, based on intelligence that I have seen and that I discussed with John Durham.”

Ratcliffe’s comments echoed similar remarks he made in November following the indictment of Igor Danchenko, a key contributor to the discredited Steele dossier, who was arrested on charges that he lied to the FBI regarding his sources.

John Durham filed a motion alleging that Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign paid an internet company to extract data from servers at Trump Tower. JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump shakes hands with Hillary Clinton during the town hall debate at Washington University on October 9, 2016. Scott Olson/Getty Images

At the time, the former DNI chief said he expected many indictments to come out of the investigation, and warned that everyone involved in creating the dossier was in “jeopardy.”

Ratcliffe also revealed that he had intelligence that the Clinton campaign “was creating a plan to vilify Donald Trump [and] to falsely accuse him of ties to Russia,” and further alleged that the intelligence community, FBI, then-President Barack Obama and then-Vice President Joe Biden were briefed on the matter.

“[Then-AG] Bill Barr, John Durham, and I, all looking at this intelligence, agreed there was not a proper predicate to open a criminal investigation into the Trump campaign, yet that happened,” Ratcliffe said Monday. “So, those are the issues that John Durham is looking at, and I think there’ll be many more — I would expect there to be quite a few more indictments because of that. There was not a proper predicate to begin that investigation. John Durham has said that publicly already.

John Ratcliffe and John Durham discussed then-CIA Director John Brennan (above). AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

On Friday, Durham filed a motion alleging that a Clinton campaign lawyer, Michael Sussmann, “had assembled and conveyed the allegations to the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including … the Clinton campaign.”

“Based on the allegations, a tech executive [Rodney Joffe] and tech company used what was originally lawful access into government servers, but to gain information and to use it for an unlawful purpose,” Ratcliffe explained. “So what John Durham’s pleading talks about is that Hillary Clinton’s lawyer, Michael Sussmann, took this information from the tech executives and pitched it to the FBI as evidence of Trump-Russia connections that simply weren’t true, and that the lawyer, Michael Sussmann, and the tech executive knew not to be true.”

Ratcliffe said he believes Durham has found evidence of a conspiracy. Bob MacDonnell/Hartford Courant/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Sussmann has also been charged with lying to a federal agent, and pleaded not guilty in September. He allegedly falsely told the FBI he was not working on behalf of the Clinton campaign when he presented the agency with documents that supposedly linked the Trump Organization to a Kremlin-tied bank two months before the election.

However, Durham claims “records reflect” that Sussmann “repeatedly billed the Clinton Campaign for his work on the … allegations.”