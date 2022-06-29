Rashida Jones & Will McCormack Ink First-Look Deal With Lionsgate TV – The Hamden Journal

Rashida Jones and Will McCormack are getting into business with Lionsgate TV. The prolific duo have signed a first-look producing deal with the studio via their Le Train Train Productions under which they will produce scripted programming for multiple platforms.

Their first project in development is romantic comedy Lovesick, based on the UK romantic comedy series of the same name. Originally produced by Clerkenwell Films, the project is part of the scripted co-production partnership between Lionsgate and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

The British sitcom, created by Tom Edge, revolved around a group of English friends sharing a house in the West End of Glasgow and their romantic lives. Starring Johnny Flynn, Antonia Thomas, Daniel Ings, Hannah Britland and Joshua McGuire, the show was first broadcast on Channel 4 in October 2014. It later moved to Netflix, which ordered a second season in 2016, and then a third and final season which aired on the streamer in 2018.

Jones and McCormack will executive produce with original series creator Edge, as well as Petra Fried, Ed Macdonald, Andy Baker of Clerkenwell Films and Angie Stephenson for BBC Studios. A search for a writer is underway.

“We are thrilled to be in business with Lionsgate,” said Jones and McCormack. “Their imagination and blue sky thinking around what’s possible in this rapidly changing landscape of television is incredibly exciting to us as creators and producers.”

Under their Le Train Train banner, McCormack and Jones have served as executive producers for four seasons of TNT’s hit dramedy Claws and AMC’s Kevin Can F**k Himself, which is heading into its second and final season. The production company is also behind #BlackAF for Netflix, A to Z for NBC and the documentaries Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On and Centerpiece. Up next, Jones is set to executive produce Sunny for Apple TV+ through the banner. Le Train Train is represented by UTA.

“There aren’t many writer/producers like Rashida and Will who can master both an R-rated comedy ala Celeste and Jesse Forever and a G-rated masterpiece such as Toy Story 4, said Scott Herbst, Head of Scripted Development and EVP, Lionsgate Television. “We are looking forward to working with both of them to create more premium and compelling content for all types of viewers.”

Jones, known for her work on Parks and Recreation and The Office as well as a starring role in Sofia Coppola’s On The Rocks, next will star in Sunny and appear in Wool for Apple TV+. Jones is repped by UTA and James Adams at Schreck Rose.

McCormack most recently won an Academy Award for the animated short film If Anything Happens I Love You, which he co-wrote and co-directed with Michael Govier. A graphic novel based on the film was adapted by McCormack and Govier and will be released this August. McCormack is repped by UTA and Erik Hyman at Paul Hastings.