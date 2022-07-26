Rasheed Wallace won’t join Los Angeles Lakers staff

It sounds like a former UNC basketball standout won’t be joining the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff after all.

Last month it was reported that Rasheed Wallace was expected to join new Lakers head coach Darvin Ham’s coaching staff. But now, the plans have appeared to change in a hurry.

Per Shams Charania on Monday, Wallace will not join Ham’s coaching staff. The report did not state a reason as to why Wallace won’t be the taking the job anymore as it comes just a few months after he left the Memphis program.

Ham and Wallace were teammates for the Detroit Pistons in 2004 as part of the title team. The initial report even stated that Wallace had agreed to a deal to join the staff and it just had to be finalized.

After playing 18 seasons in the NBA, Wallace pursued a coaching career and was an assistant for the Pistons in 2013. He’s also coached two years of high school basketball in North Carolina.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.