Rare, sacred creature stuns man on his way home from work in Canada. See the photos

David Frizzell was driving home from work when something caught his eye off the side of the road.

Spotting an extra dash of white walking along the snowy landscape, Frizzell stopped to take a closer look.

There, on the side of the Canadian highway, was a white moose.

Frizzell, a field operations manager for a construction company in central Alberta, took photos of the rare creature, which Scott Builders Inc. shared on its Facebook page on March 29.

The post said Frizzell was about 80 yards away from the animal.

Frizzell was taking a different route home than normal when he spotted the moose.

“What a gorgeous creature!” the caption read. “Very lucky sighting!”

Frizzell told KABC that he took a different route home than he normally would when he saw the moose grazing near the highway. Frizzell said he watched the animal for 20 minutes after turning around to get a better look.

He continued to take the new route a few times after spotting the moose but hasn’t seen it again, he told the outlet.

White animals are considered lucky and sacred by some indigenous Canadian peoples.

White moose are extremely rare, according to The Washington Post.

White moose are also sacred and considered lucky to the indigenous Mi’kmaq people, Insider reported.

When one of the elusive creatures was killed by trophy hunters in 2013, there was public outrage, and the Mi’kmaq people said they had known of the animal for years but avoided hunting it due to its cultural significance.

“We know the significance and we’ve been teaching that to the non-native population for almost 500 years — about the importance that this and other white animals played in our lives,” Mi’kmaq hunter Danny Paul told CBC. “We are not to harm them in any way, shape, or form because they could be one of our ancestors coming to remind us of something significant that’s going to happen within our communities.”

