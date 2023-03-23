Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay Film Reunion Separate – The Hamden Journal

It looks like Bravo dodged a bullet with its planned Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion that’s taping today and whether it would run into problems by having stars Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay in the same room.

Leviss’s attendance at the reunion came into question after she filed a restraining order against Shay following an alleged physical altercation. But a seating chart tweeted out by Bravo shows that the women will participate in separate segments. The Hamden Journal also confirmed that the women will have separate dressing rooms and trailers (which is typical for reunions like this, anyway, because of, well, those Bravo women being Bravo women and all).

Earlier today, Shay’s attorney, Neama Rahmani, gave a statement to Page Six saying “Scheana will be present at today’s filming in person. Scheana intends to follow the law, but she wants to be part of the reunion. If Rachel attends, Scheana and Vanderpump Rules will make sure that Scheana remains 100 yards away to comply with the restraining order.”

That’s not the only drama enveloping the long-running Bravo franchise these days. Shortly after Season 10 began airing on the cable network, a bombshell dropped that alleged Leviss and co-star Tom Sandoval had been maintaining an affair for about seven months. Their romance was unknown to fans and fellow cast members, including Ariana Madix, Sandoval’s girlfriend of nine years. Sandoval and Madix are split now and she went on to book a movie at Lifetime.

The scandal was so juicy that Bravo resumed filming the show to capture reactions to the fallout. Former cast member Kristen Doute also made a return to weigh in on Sandoval, her ex-boyfriend.