Raquel Leviss Says She Will Attend ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Reunion “In Person” – The Hamden Journal

Raquel Leviss has broken her silence and has confirmed she will be making an in-person appearance at the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion to address “Scandoval.”

The Bravo reality series star shared a screenshot of her notepad on her Instagram Stories that read, “Yes, I will be attending the reunion tomorrow in person.”

Leviss’s attendance at the reunion came into question after the reality TV personality filed a restraining order against her co-star Scheana Shay following an alleged physical altercation. Fans questioned if this motion was due to get out of appearing at the reunion to not face the inevitable interrogation following backlash over the love triangle she is involved in.

Shortly after Season 10 began airing on the cable network, a bombshell dropped that alleged Leviss and co-star Tom Sandoval had been maintaining an affair for about seven months. Their romance was unknown to fans and fellow cast members, including Ariana Madix, Sandoval’s girlfriend of nine years.

The fallout of the affair had severe repercussions with fans of the show leaving negative reviews on the Schwartz and Sandy’s establishment that has been heavily featured in the season as Sandoval and co-star Tom Schwartz prepare to open for business.

Raquel Leviss confirms she will appear at the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 reunion Instagram @raquelleviss

The scandal was so juicy that Bravo resumed filming the show to capture reactions to the fallout. Former cast member Kristen Doute also made a return to weigh in on Sandoval, her ex-boyfriend.

On Wednesday, March 22, Andy Cohen also took to Instagram Stories to tease he was en route to California to film the reunion. In a follow-up post, he shared a photo that he captioned, “Doing my homework on the plane… And my mouth is on the FLOOR.”