Raquel Leviss’ Restraining Order Dismissed; Scheana Shay’s Attorney Says She “Is Now Vindicated” – The Hamden Journal

The restraining order Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss filed against co-star Scheana Shay has officially been dismissed, The Hamden Journal has learned.

Leviss filed for court-ordered protection after an alleged physical confrontation with Shay. The altercation reportedly happened after it was found out Leviss was having an affair with co-star Tom Sandoval, who was in a nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

A judge granted the restraining order and Shay would have to stay at least 100 yards away from Leviss. The motion complicated the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion taping and production had to get creative citing both stars at different times of the day.

On Wednesday, Leviss and her attorney didn’t show up to a court hearing and the judge dismissed the restraining order.

“This isn’t reality TV. This is the real world and Rachel’s actions have real consequences. Rachel filed a false police report, a false medical report, and a frivolous petition for a restraining order. Scheana didn’t punch Rachel. Rachel didn’t get a black eye. Scheana pushed Rachel but only after Rachel grabbed her wrist, and Rachel did not suffer a concussion.,” Shay’s attorney, Neama Rahmani, told The Hamden Journal, referring to Raquel by her legal name Rachel.

Rahmani continued, “When Rachel realized that she would lose in court and that she couldn’t just drop it, she decided to not show up at all. We were prepared to expose Rachel’s lies, but instead she will have to live knowing that she betrayed two of her best friends: Scheana and Ariana. Instead of accepting responsibility for her actions, Rachel shamefully tried to misuse our justice system to shift blame to Scheana. We are happy that Scheana is now vindicated.”