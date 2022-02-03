Raptors showing interest in Celtics’ Robert Williams

With the NBA’s Feb. 10 trade deadline just one week away, the Toronto Raptors have some decisions to make as they gear up for the stretch run.

Will Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster look to make a significant move with the hopes of a legitimate playoff push this season, or opt to tinker with the edges of the roster in a more subtle move?

No matter which route they choose, an improvement at the centre position is a glaring need. Khem Birch has been injured for much of the season, Precious Achiuwa has shown flashes of brilliance but remains inconsistent, and Chris Boucher fits better as a power forward.

Toronto has been linked to the likes of Myles Turner and Jakob Poeltl in recent weeks, and another name was added to that list Wednesday in Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams, according to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer.

Robert Williams would give the Raptors another option at centre. (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

After spending three seasons in a bench role for the Celtics, Williams has started all 41 games he’s appeared in this year. The 24-year-old is averaging 9.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game in 2021-22, while shooting a ridiculous 73 percent from the field. He offers literally zero perimeter shooting, going 0-for-3 from three-point range over his entire career.

Williams inked a four-year, $54 million contract extension with the Celtics in August, so he would be more than just a rental piece for the Raptors. Shipping out a young player with multiple years remaining on his contract would be a curious move for the Celtics, who have disappointed with a 28-25 record on the season.

Boston currently sits one spot below Toronto in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors have climbed to eighth place in the standings thanks to a three-game winning streak that includes a pair of signature victories over the second-seeded Miami Heat.

