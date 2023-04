Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

The Toronto Raptors have fired head coach Nick Nurse, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Raptors finished 41-41 and were eliminated in the play-in tournament.

This story will be updated.