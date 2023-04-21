Raptors reportedly fire head coach Nick Nurse after five seasons

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

The Toronto Raptors have fired head coach Nick Nurse, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Raptors went 41-41 this season and made the play-in tournament, but were eliminated by the Chicago Bulls after one game.

Nurse originally started with the Raptors in 2013 as an assistant in charge of the offense under then-head coach Dwane Casey, but was promoted five years later to head coach after Casey was fired. As Raptors head coach, Nurse has a 390-227 record over five seasons. He led the Raptors to their first NBA Championship in franchise history as a first-year head coach, and won NBA Coach of the Year for the 2019-2020 season.

