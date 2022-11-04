Raptors’ Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

Raptors star Pascal Siakam has been excellent to start the 2022-23 season. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam left Friday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks with a strained right groin and did not return.

The injury occurred with under a minute remaining in the third quarter when Siakam attempted a crossover at the top of the three-point arc. He slipped as he made the move, then stayed down on the court momentarily before making his way to the locker room under his own power. Toronto quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Siakam was putting together another excellent performance prior to his departure, registering 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes. The 28-year-old has been one of the NBA’s best players early in 2022-23, averaging 25.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game entering Friday’s contest.

With star point guard Fred VanVleet nursing a back injury that has kept him out of the past three games, missing Siakam would be a massive blow to Toronto on both ends of the floor.

More details to follow…

