Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine recovering after bathroom beating, lawyer says

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is recovering after he was beaten to a pulp by “three or four thugs” in the bathroom of a South Florida gym Tuesday night, his attorney said Wednesday.

The men cornered the rainbow-haired 26-year-old musician and ex-con — whose real name is Daniel Hernandez — and pounced on him inside the sauna of an LA Fitness, according to video footage posted online by OnlyInDade.

6ix9ine tried to fight back against the ruffians — but failed, his lawyer said.

“Employees heard the disturbance and the perpetrators fled,” the attorney, Lance Lazzaro, told NBC Miami.

“Police in South Florida were called and he was transported via ambulance to a local hospital.”

A clip of the beatdown was posted online and showed 6ix9ine lying on the bathroom floor in a fetal position as the angry men struck him with repeated blows.

6ix9ine’s face was left with slashes and bruises after the altercation.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said he was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.





Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine had cuts and bruises on his face after the Tuesday night beatdown. TMZ





6ix9ine’s attorney said he was attacked by a group of “three or four thugs.” onlyindade/Twitter

Palm Beach detectives are investigating the case, WPTV West Palm Beach said.

The Bushwick-born rapper was thrown out of a Miami baseball stadium Friday after causing a drunken ruckus last week.

In 2019, he was sentenced to two years in prison for his role in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang.

6ix9ine was facing racketeering and other charges that could have sent him to prison for decades.

But he took a plea deal that cut his time in exchange for ratting on his former Bloods associates.

At the time, the assistant US attorney said 6ix9ine “will forever have to look over his shoulder.”

Before that, in 2018, members of his entourage were involved in a shooting outside an Upper East Side restaurant.





Authorities reportedly brought him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. onlyindade/Twitter





It’s not clear what motivated the attack. onlyindade/Twitter

And in 2015, 6ix9ine was sentenced to four years’ probation and 1,000 hours of community service for posting a video online of a 13-year-old girl engaging in a sex act.