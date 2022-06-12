Rapper Roddy Ricch Arrested On Gun Charges In New York City – The Hamden Journal

Grammy-winning rapper Roddy Ricch was one of three men arrested Saturday night before his scheduled performance at the Governor’s Ball concert at Citi Field in New York City.

Ricch, real name Rodrick Moore, was riding in a 2020 back Cadillac Escalade with two other men when they were stopped at a checkpoint manned by private security at 6:20 PM, just hours before the event’s start. The guards saw a 9 mm gun and a magazine that held nine rounds of ammunition in the vehicle, police said.

Ricch, age 23, lives in Los Angeles. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, and possession of an unlawful feeding device, police said. All are serious charges in New York, carrying penalties of up to 7 years in prison for each count, sentences that can be extended if the person is a felon.

Carlos Collins, 57, of NJ and Michael Figueroa, 46, of Brooklyn are also facing gun charges, police said