Rapper Pooh Shiesty sentenced to more than 5 years on conspiracy charge

LOS ANGELES — Lontrell Donell Williams Jr., also known by his stage name Pooh Shiesty, has been sentenced to 63 months in prison after pleading guilty to a single firearms conspiracy charge.

The 22-year-old Memphis rapper was indicted in June 2021 on four counts related to an October 2020 shooting at the Landon Hotel in Bay Harbor Islands, Fla.

Prosecutors allege that Williams and two individuals ended up shooting a pair of individuals whom they were meeting to purchase marijuana and sneakers from. Both shooting victims survived.

Williams was first arrested in connection to the shooting in October 2020, though he was shortly released from custody.

The rapper was arrested again in June 2021 in connection to a Memorial Day weekend shooting at a strip club in Miami-Dade county. The status of that separate case is currently unknown.

Following his indictment, Williams engaged in a plea deal with prosecutors, pleading guilty to a charge of conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes.

In turn, three other charges against the rapper were dropped, including one that alleged that Williams fired the weapon himself, which would have seen him face a much longer prison term were he found guilty.

Williams was facing up to 97 months in prison, a sentencing that was recommended by prosecutors.

Considered a rising talent in the rap community, Williams has collaborated with several notable figures since his commercial debut in 2019, including Lil Baby, Big30, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage and G Herbo.

His 2020 single “Back in Blood,” featuring Lil Durk, has accrued more than 209 million streams on Spotify