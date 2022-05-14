Rapper Lil Keed dies at 24

Rapper Lil Keed, who was signed to Young Thug’s record label, has died at age 24. (Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Rapper Lil Keed has died at age 24.

The popular Atlanta rapper (real name: Raqhid Jevon Render) was signed to Young Thug’s Young Slime Life record label. His passing was confirmed by Complex.

“Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries,” Lil Keed’s brother Lil Gotit wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of the two. “I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy.”

Gotit continued on his Instagram Story, posting a look at his sad face along with several crying emojis, as well as “Whyyy bra, whyyy u leave me bra.”

On Saturday, Gotit added, “All gas no brakes no playin, I got you Keed.”

Quanda Bandz, Lil Keed’s girlfriend and mother of their daughter Naychur, also shared a lengthy post in his honor. Along with a series of videos, which included the two drinking champagne in the bathtub, partying together, and sharing the positive results of her pregnancy test, Bandz expressed her sadness at losing Keed.

“I love you sooooo much baby… I can’t breathe right sleep right nothing I don’t even wanna talk to nobody. What am I supposed to tell Naychur? What am I gone tell our new baby? Keed I just told you the other day if you left me with these two kids I was gone loose my mind,” she wrote. “My Mind is lost baby.”

In a follow-up post on Saturday, Quanda Bandz continued, sharing her disappointment that Keed will never meet their unborn child. While they broke up several times, they always made their way back to each other and were excited to start planning their child’s sex reveal.

“We knew we was meant to be with each other because we made our way back with each other months later… You the air I breathe I’m your air,” she shared. “Daddy I love you baby WE NEED YOU DADDY.”

Bandz expressed regret at not being there when he died. However, further explanation of Keed’s death was not provided.

“I’m sooooo sorry I didn’t fly to LA I know I could’ve saved you baby you really showed me all you needed was MY LOVE you gave me that I gave you that. IM SORRY please just tell me this a dream come home. YOU PROTECTED US. Whyyyy DADDY,” Bandz posted.

Keed had high hopes for stardom. In a 2020 interview with XXL, he shared he was actively pursuing fame.

“My goal and my intentions for my future? I wanna be a megastar,” Keed told XXL. “I don’t wanna be no superstar…I wanna try to be past Prince and Michael Jackson and ’em. And I know I can do it as long as I stay committed to what I’m doing.”