Rapper Kodak Black wanted in Florida

A Florida judge issued an arrest warrant for rapper Kodak Black Thursday after he failed a court-ordered drug test while awaiting a narcotics trafficking trial, according to court records.

Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, tested positive for fentanyl in early February, court documents show.

Broward County Judge Barbara Duffy said the 25-year-old “Super Gremlin” rapper violated the terms of his pretrial release and issued the arrest warrant.

Black has been accused of drug trafficking after he was pulled over by Florida cops who searched his car and found a small bag with 31 pills, later confirmed to be oxycodone, as well as nearly $75,000 cash in the vehicle in July.

Black — who is nominated for the iHeartRadio Music Awards’ hip-hop artist of the year — had pleaded not guilty to the trafficking charge and was released on bail with the condition he remain drug-free and regularly submit to drug testing.

The July arrest is not the rapper’s first run-in with the law.

He was serving a prison a sentence in 2020 for falsifying documents used to buy weapons when then-President Donald Trump commuted his three-year term — freeing him after the rapper served about half that time.

Black released his third studio album “Bill Israel” while incarcerated.





He then went on to sell more than 30 million singles and found success with hits like “Super Gremlin,” which reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100 charts last year.

His legal woes started years earlier when he reportedly stole a car while he was in middle school.

The Pompano Beach rapper has also been accused of raping a teenager in 2016 and took a plea deal in 2021 to avoid more prison time.

With Post wires.