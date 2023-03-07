Rapper GloRilla speaks out after two dead in concert stampede

Rapper GloRilla has spoken out after two women died and another was critically injured after being trampled at a rap concert in New York Sunday night.

“I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show,” the 23-year-old musician tweeted Monday night.

“My fans mean the world to me 😢praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected 🙏🏽.”

The Tennessee native performed at the Main Street Armory in Rochester when concertgoers believed they heard shots fired — causing the crowd to panic and flee.

The “F.N.F.” hitmaker went to Twitter early Monday morning before reports of deaths were confirmed, tweeting, “I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf. “Praying everybody is ok.”





GioRilla says she is “heartbroken” over the death of the two fans and the others who were injured at her show. The Washington Post via Getty Im

Responding officers arrived at the scene at about 11 p.m. and determined that none of the injuries were consistent with gunfire.

“We do not have any evidence of gunshots being fired or of anyone being shot or stabbed at the scene,” Police Chief David M. Smith said Monday.

Three adults were rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital, where one of them, a 33-year-old Buffalo woman later identified as Rhondesia Belton, was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police later announced that a 35-year-old woman had also died. Her name was not immediately released.

A third woman remained in critical condition, with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Seven more concert-goers were taken to local hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Rochester Police say GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes were performing when people thought they heard gunfire inside the venue around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. WHEC-TV

Police confirmed that there was no shooting. WHEC-TV



Advertisement Two women were killed in the stampede at the Main Street Armory. WHEC-TV



While there is no evidence of gunfire, police are investigating several possible causes of the fatal surge, including “possibly crowd size, shots fired, pepper spray and other contributing factors.”

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans called the fatal stampede “totally unacceptable.”

“We are going to hold people accountable for what happened last night, period,” he said Monday. “I intend to get to the bottom of this.”

The incident echoes the deadly Nov. 5, 2021 stampede at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival in Houston, where 10 concertgoers, including children, died and hundreds were injured.

With Post wires