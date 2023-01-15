Rapper Boldy James in stable condition after serious car accident in Detroit

Boldy James is feeling grateful to be alive after surviving a serious car accident earlier this week.

The Detroit rapper, best known for his songs “First 48 Freestyle” and “Fake Flowers,” thanked fans for their support and gave an update on his current stable condition in an Instagram post Saturday.

“Your prayers are greatly appreciated. Thanks, everyone, for all your support, the calls, text messages. I seen them all. Just keep me in your prayers on this journey as I continue to heal with my family,” James captioned the post. “Thank you, God.”

Alongside his note, the rapper included a screenshot of a press release from his representative that provided more details on the two-car accident, which occurred in the Detroit metropolitan area on Monday.

“I can confirm that Boldy arrived at the hospital in critical condition, suffering from broken vertebrae in his neck and orthopedic injuries,” the statement read. “After undergoing extensive surgery on his neck, Boldy has been removed from the intensive care unit and is now in stable condition.”

It concluded, “Boldy and his family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses that are taking care of him, and also to the communities’ emergency medical personnel and first responders.”

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 08: Recording artist Boldy James attends Hot 97's "Who's Next" With Dej Loaf at SOB's on December 8, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

Johnny Nunez/Getty Rapper Boldy James was involved in a ‘serious two-car accident’ earlier this week.

The 40-year-old musician, who is signed to Griselda Records, rose to fame after being featured in two tracks on the Cool Kids and Don Cannon’s 2009 mixtape, Merry Christmas. He released a series of mixtapes — 2011’s Trappers Alley Pros and Cons and 2012’s Consignment — before dropping his first album, My 1st Chemistry Set, in 2013. James has since gone on to release nine more albums, including Be That as It May last December.

He is currently scheduled to release his fourth EP, titled ADU, on Jan. 16.

