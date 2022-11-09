Raphael Warnock, Hershel Walker heads to likely runoff in Georgia Senate race

Herschel Walker says he’s still racing at full speed.

“I’m like Ricky Bobby – I don’t come to lose,” he said, referencing the 2006 Will Ferrell comedy movie “Talladega Nights” at his suburban Atlanta watch party.

The former football hero pulled a line from a famous movie in another sport to show supporters he’s not giving up his chase of Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, as their election contest heads to a likely runoff.

With 94% of the vote in, Warnock has 49.3% of the vote compared to Walker’s 48.6%. Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver scored 2.1% of the vote.

Walker or Warnock need to get 50% or more of the vote to avoid a Dec. 6 run-off that looks increasingly likely.

Warnock told supporters late Tuesday that he is monitoring results in a race he expected to be close.

Hershel Walker compares himself to fictional NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby during his speech on Nov. 8, 2022. Getty Images

With 94% of the vote in, the crucial Georgia Senate race continues. Getty Images

“That’s where we are, so y’all just hang in there,” the Senator said. “I’m feeling good.”

The runoff would be a familiar territory for Warnock, who was elected via runoff in a 2020 special election to fill the reminder of Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term. He defeated Kelly Loeffler, who had been appointed to the Senate and served for one year, with 51% of the vote.

