Ranking Your 401K Account Against Your Peers

Ranking Your 401K Account Against Your Peers

by

Once in a while, U.S. retirement savers should sit down and compare their 401k amount totals with peers in the same age group.

That task is made easier by the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA), which, with help from a separate study from Vanguard on retirement savings, recently released a comparative breakdown of how much Americans are saving in their 401k funds compared to their demographical peers.

Here’s what the data showed:

“The average percentage contributed by employees for 2021 was 7.3%, and 11.2% with employer matches,” CalCPA reported. “The overall average amount in a 401(k) account is $141,542, but this number includes balances for workers across all experience levels and tenure. When broken down by age, the average account amounts are significantly different.”