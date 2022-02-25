Ranking Top 25 players overall by salary

The Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry, who will make almost $46 million in salary in 2021-22, is currently the highest paid player in the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James is the sixth-highest paid player in the NBA in terms of salary for the 2021-22 season at more than $41 million.

1. Steph Curry, GSW, PG, 33, $45,780,966 2. James Harden, PHI, SG, 32, $44,310,840 John Wall, HOU, PG, 31, $44,310,840 4. Russell Westbrook, LAL, PG, 33, $44,211,146 5. Kevin Durant, BKN, SF, 33, $42,018,900 6. LeBron James, LAL, SF, 37, $41,180,544 7. Damian Lillard, POR, PG, 31, $39,344,900 Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL, PF, 27, $39,344,900 Paul George, LAC, SG, 31, $39,344,900 Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF, 30, $39,344,900 11. Klay Thompson, GSW, SG, 31, $37,980,720 12. Jimmy Butler, MIA, SF, 32, $36,016,200 13. Tobias Harris, PHI, SF, 29, $35,995,950 14. Khris Middleton, MIL, SF, 30, $35,500,000 15. Anthony Davis, LAL, PF, 28, $35,361,360 16. Rudy Gobert, UTH, C, 29, $35,344,828 17. Kyrie Irving, BKN, PG, 29, $35,328,700 18. Bradley Beal, WAS, SG, 28, $33,724,200 19. Pascal Siakam, TOR, PF, 27, $33,003,936 Ben Simmons, BKN, PG, 25, $33,003,936 21. Jrue Holiday, MIL, SG, 31, $32,431,333 22. Devin Booker, PHX, SG, 25, $31,650,600 Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN, C, 26, $31,650,600 Kristaps Porzingis, WAS, PF, 26, $31,650,600 25. Joel Embiid, PHI, C, 27, $31,579,390 Nikola Jokic, DEN, C, 26, $31,579,390 Andrew Wiggins, GSW, SF, 26, $31,579,390