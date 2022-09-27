Ranking the best Week 4 defenses

Let’s get the obvious out of the way: Having to play a fantasy defense every week is hard. You might think in your head that you’ve made the right choice only to watch that defense get crushed. Or maybe you drafted one of the elite defenses in football only to watch that unit get dismantled by injuries (sorry, Buffalo Bills fans) and subsequently lose potency.

And then you watch some random defense nobody wanted on the waiver wire putting up double-digit points thanks to a fumble-return touchdown or something like that.

It can get rough out here.

Ultimately though, you find you have to play the matchups if you’re streaming the position. On that note, the Pittsburgh Steelers stop unit has one of the better matchups available in Week 4.

The Pittsburgh Steelers fantasy D/ST should perform well in Week 4. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While Joe Flacco and the Jets offense hasn’t been a total trainwreck as they have been in the past — Flacco actually ranks fifth in total passing yardage among QBs — they also haven’t been very potent when it comes to scoring touchdowns. There have been some turnovers, too; Flacco has three interceptions and has been sacked nine times while the offense as a whole has lost three fumbles.

So, while the Jets aren’t the punching bag of yesteryear, a strong Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST — they rank fifth in fantasy scoring at the position this year — could have a big day against Gang Green. Pitt is also 58 percent rostered, so it just might be available in one out of every two fantasy leagues.

Who will you start at D/ST in Week 4? Are you locked in with one team for the whole season or set to stream for another week?

Here are the defenses below — check out where Pittsburgh and the rest of the D/STs landed in our fantasy football analysts’ rankings for Week 4:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings

