Ranking the best Week 2 WRs

Fantasy managers seemingly needn’t worry about whether Davante Adams is going to miss having Aaron Rodgers as the quarterback throwing passes his way. The Las Vegas Raiders’ new star receiver is still that guy, even if his new team didn’t start the season with a win.

All Adams did in Week 1 was lead the NFL in targets (17), rank third in receptions (10) and yards (141) and finish as the No. 3 fantasy WR (25.1 points) despite an off game by Derek Carr.

Adams’ 17 targets against the Los Angeles Chargers were 11 more than the next-closest Raider, too, and he secured his first touchdown as a member of the Silver and Black.

Is this also a bad time to mention Adams, by himself, outpaced the Green Bay Packers’ entire receiving corps (120 yards) on Sunday?

I guess that depends on your personal investment in the Packers and/or their receivers.

Anyway, fantasy managers who might have had some concerns about Adams’ production without Rodgers should breathe a little easier. (Not that you weren’t going to start him given where you likely drafted him.)

Adams checks in as the No. 3 WR in our analysts’ position rankings for Week 2, in which he and the Raiders match up against an Arizona Cardinals defense that was just diced up for a league-worst 360 yards by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Adams ranks behind only Justin Jefferson and Cooper Kupp — last week’s top two scorers at the position — for this week, and one of our analysts even likes him as the No. 2 receiver heading into the Raiders’ home opener. Stefon Diggs and Ja’Marr Chase round out the top five.

Here’s the wide receiver position — check out where Adams and the rest of the WRs landed in our analysts’ rankings for Week 2:

