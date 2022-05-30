Ranking the 9 biggest Steelers additions this offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a huge number of moves in the busiest offseason on record. Here is our ranking of the nine best additions the Steelers made.

1-OL James Daniels

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Interior offensive lineman James Daniels became the best offensive lineman on the Steelers roster the second he was signed. Daniels instantly improves the oline whether he starts at center or guard.

2-LB Myles Jack

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers needed a consistent, athletic linebacker to pair up with Devin Bush and scored big with Myles Jack. Jack and Bush together should definitely improve the Steelers struggling run defense.

3-WR George Pickens

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

George Pickens was a steal in the second round and is already impressing observers with his playmaking.

4-QB Kenny Pickett

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

In two years, Pickett could be the top player on this list by a longshot but for now he’s an athletic, promising young quarterback in the mix to start in 2022.

5-OL Mason Cole

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Mason Cole, similar to Daniels, gives the Steelers a big upgrade on the interior offensive line.

6-QB Mitch Trubisky

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

As it stands now, Mitch Trubisky will be the Steelers starting quarterback this season. Everyone hopes he can get back some of what helped him be a high first-round pick.

7-CB Levi Wallace

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

I’m not at all sold on Levi Wallace as a starter at $8 million but no one is asking him to be Joe Haden. Just replace him.

8-S Terrell Edmunds

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

After trying free agency, Terrell Edmunds returned to the Steelers and it was a great move for the Steelers. Edmunds played great football the second half of the season and gives Pittsburgh stability in the secondary.

9-WR Calvin Austin

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Speedster Calvin Austin might not have a huge role in the offense this season but don’t be shocked when he makes the highlight reel multiple times with his game-breaking ability.

