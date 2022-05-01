Ranking the 10 teams that most improved their Super Bowl odds during the NFL draft

LAS VEGAS — If only it were as simple as the Cincinnati Bengals made it look last season.

Draft a gifted wide receiver in Ja’Marr Chase, allow former No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow to ascend to brilliance during his second season, and watch a gathering of lesser-known defenders achieve wondrous chemistry.

That’s the beauty of the NFL draft, an event that drew season-ticket holders willing to pay more than $1,000 a seat to view a process that likely won’t reach full gratification for three-to-five years.

Nevertheless, the dreamers gathered, joining their teams’ front-office personnel hoping to manifest “Super” results from an unpredictable venture tailored to create and inspire hopes across the nation more than four months before the season kicks off.

The 2022 NFL draft came to a close Saturday, but which team made the most of it? Whose draft selections and trades improved their Super Bowl chances?

Oddsmakers report bettors are still mulling the frenzy of activity. At Las Vegas Superbook, for instance, only two teams’ Super Bowl title odds shifted markedly.

The Philadelphia Eagles, who acquired wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans, and the New Orleans Saints, who traded up to obtain Ohio State receiver Chris Olave, moved up from 60/1 to 30/1 odds to win it all.

No one else budged.

That said, the hype for all remains palpable as incoming rookies transform to bait, reeling in revived interest and new season-ticket buyers hopeful their team is the next Cincinnati, which went from 200/1 long shot to Super Bowl LVI runner-up.

So here’s our ranking of the 10 NFL teams with the most improved Super Bowl odds after the draft.

10. Arizona Cardinals (30/1): Trading out of the first round to obtain wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown from the Baltimore Ravens and then drafting the best tight end available in Colorado State’s Trey McBride gives Kyler Murray all the assets he needs to prove (or disprove) his greatness.

9. Atlanta Falcons (100/1): No one’s saying they’ll be in the Super Bowl, but considering where Atlanta was after trading away Matt Ryan, they responded strongly by adding forceful edge rushers and drafting Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder to back up Marcus Mariota. Plus, they opened the draft by taking USC receiver Drake London No. 8 overall.

Imagine the targets present next season and beyond: London, Kyle Pitts and the un-suspended Calvin Ridley.

8. Detroit Lions (100/1): Landing arguably the best defender in the draft in No. 2 pick Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan, and then providing embattled quarterback Jared Goff with a speed merchant in receiver Jameson Williams, is an impressive tonic for enthusiastic coach Dan Campbell to stir.

7. Seattle Seahawks (90/1): Can’t say I like Drew Lock at quarterback, but Pete Carroll’s team at least provided the unsteady leader more protection by selecting two tackles (Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas) and then providing a clock-chewing running back in Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III.

6. Philadelphia Eagles (30/1): Quarterback Jalen Hurts is better than people believe, and that’s going to be underlined by the addition of A.J. Brown as he joins 2020 Heisman winner DeVonta Smith.

The Eagles also beefed up their defense with two members of Georgia’s national-title-winning unit, defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean.

5. Tennessee Titans (30/1): The returning AFC No. 1 seed likes what they did in swapping out Brown to select a sort of duplicate in Arkansas’ Treylon Burks. Plus, they addressed the errant playoff throwing of Ryan Tannehill by landing a possible sensation in Malik Willis.

4. Kansas City Chiefs (9/1): They had the fear of God put in them by their defensive collapse against Josh Allen and the Bills in the AFC playoffs, and they reacted accordingly in a division that now features Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson.

Beyond promising third pick Skyy Moore, a receiver, the Chiefs invested in defense: cornerback Trent McDuffie, edge George Karlaftis and safety Bryan Cook.

3. New York Giants (90/1): They opened by taking two players projected as No. 1 overall picks: Oregon edge Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alabama tackle Evan Neal, then added an impassioned receiver in Wan’Dale Robinson, and another lineman to help a hopefully healthy Saquon Barkley and iffy quarterback Daniel Jones in his make-or-break campaign.

2. Baltimore Ravens (20/1): Trading Brown may have chafed Lamar Jackson, but the brilliance and calm of the Ravens’ front office shined this weekend as they landed Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and another stout defender, Michigan’s David Ojabo.

1. New York Jets (100/1): Performing poorly has its perks, and the Jets capitalized by adding the draft’s best cornerback in Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, the best running back in Iowa State’s Breece Hall, perhaps the best receiver in Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and a quality edge with Jermaine Johnson.

Is it enough to mimic what the Bengals accomplished? Likely not, but there is one factor in common: Like Burrow, quarterback Zach Wilson will be in his sophomore campaign.

