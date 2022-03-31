Ranking QBs by salary for 2022 NFL season

33 NFL quarterbacks now make at least $5 million in average salary per year per overthecap.com, a site that tracks NFL player contracts (through March 29, 2022).
15 make at least $25 million.
The Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers leads the list with an average annual salary of $50.3 million.
No. 2 on the list? Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is at $46 million per season.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is third with an average annual salary of $45 million and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is fourth at $43 million per season.
Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams and Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys are tied for fifth. They both make $40 million per season.
NFL’s highest paid quarterbacks (average salary per year):
-
1. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: $50.3 million
-
2. Browns QB Deshaun Watson: $46 million
-
3. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: $45 million
-
4. Bills QB Josh Allen: $43 million
-
5. Rams QB Matthew Stafford: $40 million
-
5. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: $40 million
-
7. Broncos QB Russell Wilson: $35 million
-
7. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins: $35 million
-
9. Lions QB Jared Goff: $33.5 million
-
10. Commanders QB Carson Wentz: $32 million
– Source: overthecap.com
This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NFL’s highest paid quarterbacks in 2022 season: Ranking QBs by salary