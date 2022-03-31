Ranking QBs by salary for 2022 NFL season

33 NFL quarterbacks now make at least $5 million in average salary per year per overthecap.com, a site that tracks NFL player contracts (through March 29, 2022).

15 make at least $25 million.

The Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers leads the list with an average annual salary of $50.3 million.

No. 2 on the list? Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is at $46 million per season.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is third with an average annual salary of $45 million and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is fourth at $43 million per season.

Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams and Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys are tied for fifth. They both make $40 million per season.

NFL’s highest paid players in 2022:

Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers | Tight ends

Cornerbacks | Safeties | Linebackers | O-linemen | D-linemen

Edge rushers | Highest paid players: Overall | By position

NFL’s highest paid quarterbacks (average salary per year):

1. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: $50.3 million

2. Browns QB Deshaun Watson: $46 million

3. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: $45 million

4. Bills QB Josh Allen: $43 million

5. Rams QB Matthew Stafford: $40 million

5. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: $40 million

7. Broncos QB Russell Wilson: $35 million

7. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins: $35 million

9. Lions QB Jared Goff: $33.5 million

10. Commanders QB Carson Wentz: $32 million

– Source: overthecap.com

What changed?: NFL’s highest paid quarterbacks of 2021

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes are among the highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

To see the 33 NFL quarterbacks who make $5 million a year in average salary, ranked from highest average salary to lowest, click here.

NFL’s highest paid players in 2021

Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers | Tight ends

Cornerbacks | Safeties | Linebackers | O-linemen | D-linemen

Edge rushers | Highest paid players: Overall | By position

Reach Jeremy Cluff at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NFL’s highest paid quarterbacks in 2022 season: Ranking QBs by salary