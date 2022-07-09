Ranking ACC teams that are most desirable for SEC or Big Ten

Conference realignment has been the talk of college athletics for the past few weeks now with USC and UCLA bolting for the Big Ten. It feels inevitable that we will see more teams move on from their conference as the Atlantic Coast Conference appears to be next.

The ACC has some intriguing programs in terms of their brand, success, prestige and location for realignment. Clemson, North Carolina, Duke, Miami, Florida State, and Notre Dame are all near the top of the list and it would be shocking to not see them move on.

As the ACC tries to fight off interest from the SEC/Big Ten in their teams, things are going to get really interesting in the coming months especially with the talks potentially heating up.

But which programs fit the conferences the best and which are the most desirable in terms of realignment?

We ranked every ACC team based on that and where their ideal and eventual landing spot could be. I should note, we did add Notre Dame to this list due to their involvement in basketball with the ACC.

15. Wake Forest

Wake Forest Demon Deacons celebrate after defeating Rutgers 38-10 in the 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in December.

Ideal landing spot: SEC

Realistic landing spot: Outside of Big Ten/SEC.

Wake Forest isn’t a program that the two major conferences would make a big push for, leaving them on the outside looking in. Their best bet is that the Pac-12 and ACC merge.

14. NC State

Feb 12, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts reacts on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Pittsburgh won 71-69. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Ideal landing spot: SEC

Realistic landing spot: Outside of Big Ten/ACC

Like Wake Forest, the Wolfpack aren’t in that top tier in the ACC and could find themselves on the outside looking in for realignment. The football program is expected to have a big year in 2022 but a Pac-12/ACC merger might be the best bet for them as well.

13. Boston College

Nov 20, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) runs against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Ideal landing spot: Big Ten

Realistic landing spot: Outside of Big Ten/ACC

Boston College has a market in terms of TV but both the basketball and football programs are struggling. They are likely going to be left out.

12. Virginia Tech

Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; A detailed view of the New York Yankees logo on the helmet of a Virginia Tech Hokies player in the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl against the Maryland Terrapins at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Ideal landing spot: SEC

Realistic landing spot: SEC

One would think that the Hokies and their biggest rival, Virginia, would be linked together. But the tough part on realignment is that it might not matter sometimes. For the Hokies, getting into the SEC is the move for them.

11. Virginia

Feb 23, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) reacts after making a three point field goal against the Duke Blue Devils in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Ideal landing spot: Big Ten

Realistic landing spot: Big Ten

I ranked the Cavaliers a little lower than they probably should be due to Tony Bennett leaving. Ideally, their basketball program is enough to earn them a spot in one of these two big conferences and that fit is the Big Ten.

10. Pitt

Mack Brown

Nov 11, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi (left) and North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown (right) meet at mid-field before their teams play at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Ideal landing spot: Big Ten

Realistic landing spot: Outside looking in

Pitt is an interesting one. They have a market there in Pittsburgh but with Penn State in the Big Ten, would it work? Ideally, the Panthers land in that conference and another big football season could help their case.

9. Syracuse

Mar 9, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim coaches against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Ideal landing spot: Big Ten

Realistic landing spot: Big Ten

The Big Ten is the best landing spot for Syracuse who offers a big market and a historic basketball program. This is a match for both sides and could be more beneficial if the Orange’s football program gets better.

8. Georgia Tech

Mar 17, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket quarterback Jeff Sims (10) throws during the Georgia Tech Spring Game. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Ideal landing spot: Big Ten

Realistic landing spot: ACC

Location, location, location. That’s why Georgia Tech is high on this list. Their football and basketball programs aren’t in great shape right now but having the Atlanta market is key in all of this. While they were once a member of the SEC, the Bulldogs still dominate the state of Georgia making this one a tricky situation..

7. Louisville

Oct 26, 2019; Louisville, KY, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Noah Taylor (14) tackles Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) during the second half of play at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Virginia 28-21. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 27, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield questions an official during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium. Kentucky defeated Louisville 52-21. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Ideal landing spot: SEC

Realistic landing spot: SEC

The Cardinals are a good fit for the SEC with location and their two big programs. They have a basketball program that has a rich history and a football program that is on the rise. It makes sense for them to end up in the SEC and it’s their best fit.

6. Duke

Feb 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils associate head coach Jon Scheyer gestures during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 76-74. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Ideal landing spot: Big Ten

Realistic landing spot: Big Ten

Duke is a HUGE basketball brand that will attract the attention of both conferences. The question will be whether or not they split up with North Carolina, their arch rival. I think it makes sense for Duke to join the Big Ten, especially basketball-wise and their rival to do the same.

5. Florida State

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell conducts warm-ups in Doak Campbell Stadium before the Garnet and Gold spring game kickoff Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Fsu Spring Game144

Ideal landing spot: SEC

Realistic landing spot: SEC

The Seminoles are still a national brand and would be a top 3-4 target for the SEC to go after in the ACC. Being right there in Florida makes a lot of sense as they can continue their rivalry with the Gators and join the premier football conference along the way.

4. Miami

Ideal landing spot: SEC

Realistic landing spot: SEC

Another big brand in the state of Florida, the Hurricanes are in a similar situation as the Seminoles. The football program is going to attract the SEC while their basketball program will be a bonus. The SEC is likely adding two more programs from the Sunshine State.

3. UNC

North Carolina’s Hubert Davis works in the second half of the Peacocks’ 69-49 loss to UNC in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Ncaa Basketball Ncaa Tournament Saint Peter S Vs Unc Saint Peter S At Unc

Ideal landing spot: SEC

Realistic landing spot: Big Ten

Getting into the SEC would be more profitable for North Carolina who has one of the biggest brands in all of college sports. Backed by its Blue Blood basketball program, UNC is a premier target for either major conference. For this, I’m leaning towards basketball and the Big Ten as the spot UNC would land.

2. Clemson

Mack Brown

Sep 28, 2019; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney, left, and North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown talk before their teams play at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Ideal landing spot: SEC

Realistic landing spot: SEC

Clemson has shown they can compete with the top teams in college football out of the SEC. With a championship program, the Tigers should bolt for the SEC as quick as possible and I’d be shocked if they didn’t.

1. Notre Dame

Apr 23, 2022; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman runs onto the field for warmups before the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Ideal landing spot: Big Ten

Realistic landing spot: Big Ten

Number one on our list is another big brand with a national following. For years the Fighting Irish have been mentioned in realignment talks to join a conference but with their own TV deal, being independent in football made sense to stay put. The Big Ten is the best fit for the Fighting Irish in terms of football and basketball.

