Ranking 2022 Pac-12 teams by commitments’ average talent rating after early signing period

The early signing period in college football recruiting is now behind us, and there are a few different ways to look at the number of recruiting classes across the country.

Over the weekend, we took a looked at how the classes stacked up in the Pac-12, where a late flip from 4-star WR Tetairoa McMillan caused the Oregon Ducks to plummet down the rankings while boosting the Arizona Wildcats. Those rankings were measured by the strength of the overall class, though, and not based on the individual recruits. For any Oregon fan who may have been disappointed by the Ducks’ No. 5 ranking in the conference, I urge you to use these new rankings instead.

We want to look at where each Pac-12 class shakes out when you look a the average rating of players, rather than the class as a whole. Unsure of what that means? Here is an example:

The Stanford Cardinal were ranked No. 1 in the Pac-12 according to overall class rating, with 227 recruiting points, according to 247Sports. So far, they have 22 total commits, with four 4-stars and 17 3-stars. Is that class wildly better than the USC Trojans, who have a pair of 5-star signings already, but only 7 total commits?

It’s hard to say yes.

So when we look at these classes according to the average rating of recruits, the rankings start to look much different. For Oregon Duck fans, that may please you.

Washington State Cougars

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Average Star Rating

84.73

Arizona State Sun Devils

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Average Star Rating

85.20

Colorado Buffaloes

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Average Star Rating

85.42

Oregon State Beavers

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Average Star Rating

85.85

California Golden Bears

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Average Star Rating

86.42

Arizona Wildcats

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Average Star Rating

86.63

Utah Utes

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Average Star Rating

87.02

Stanford Cardinal

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Average Star Rating

87.84

Washington Huskies

Story continues

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Average Star Rating

88.72

UCLA Bruins

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Average Star Rating

88.80

Oregon Ducks

(Eric Evans Photography)

Average Star Rating

89.78

USC Trojans

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Average Star Rating

91.25

1

1

1

1

1

1